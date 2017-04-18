Vijay Mallya arrested, gets bail; MEA says legal process to extradite business tycoon underway

Vijay Mallya. (File Photo) Vijay Mallya. (File Photo)

The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday said the legal process to extradite beleaguered business tycoon Vijay Mallya is underway in the United Kingdom. The ministry added the two governments are in touch regarding the same. Mallya was arrested by the Scotland Yard on Tuesday and subsequently granted bail by magistrates’ court. “His arrest in London today was in connection with request by the Government to UK authorities for his extradition,” the MEA was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. “Legal process in this regard is underway in the UK. The two governments are in touch in this context.”

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the arrest with the following statement: “Vijay Mallya, 61 (18/12/1955), was arrested on behalf of the Indian authorities in relation to accusations of fraud.” The 61-year-old was produced before the Westminster Magistrates’ Court hours after his arrest and later granted bail. He is expected to be extradited to India soon.

After being granted bail, Mallya took to Twitter to respond to his arrest. “Usual Indian media hype. Extradition hearing in Court started today as expected,” he said.

The arrest comes months after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley issued a formal request for extradition to the UK Chancellor, when he visited Britain in February. British authorities had in turn confirmed to their Indian counterparts that the request was ‘certified’. Under the India-UK Extradition Treaty, the two countries will cooperate in the ‘suppression of crime’ by making provisions for the reciprocal extradition of offenders. Mallya was termed a ‘wilful defaulter’ last year, after evading loans worth over Rs 9,000 to a consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India, aside from other economic offences against him, including a money laundering case.

Meanwhile, the government on Tuesday said the development was a success for them. Union Minister Jitendra Singh told ANI it’s a big success for the government and finance ministry. The Congress party, on the other hand, criticised the government for ‘misleading’ the people, saying Mallya was granted bail within an hour of his arrest.

