Vijay Mallya arrested in London, expected to be extradited to India soon

In a major breakthrough for the Indian law enforcement authorities, the Scotland Yard on Tuesday arrested absconding liquor baron Vijay Mallya in London. Mallya is likely to be extradited to India at a later date. He is wanted in several economic offences cases, including defaulting on bank loans worth crores of rupees. Confirming his arrest, the Metropolitan Police issued a statement that Mallya, 61, was arrested on “behalf of the Indian authorities in relation to accusations of fraud”. The statement added that he was take into custody after attending a central London police station. He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today. The Ministry of Home Affairs immediately directed the CBI and ED to apply for his extradition in IDBI bank loan fraud case.
Earlier, the Indian government requested the Theresa May government to extradite Mallya. The request came when Finance Minister Arun Jaitley met the UK Chancellor earlier this year. On February 21, the UK authorities conveyed to their Indian counterparts that the Secretary of State had certified their extradition request. “The UK Home department on February 21 conveyed that the request of India for extradition of Mallya has been certified by the secretary of state and sent to the Westminster Magistrates’ Court for a district judge to consider the issue of releasing of warrant,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay said.
In the same month, a special court allowed the Enforcement Directorate to invoke the India-UK Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) and face probe in a money laundering case. Despite its efforts the ED failed to corner Mallya. In the past they had obtained a non-bailable warrant, revoked his passport and unsuccessfully sought a Interpol warrant. The ED has attached his assets worth Rs 9,661 crore after he failed to appear before it, despite being issued several summons and asked to join the probe.
The CBI is also investigating Mallya for the alleged loan defaults under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption. Mallya had fled from the country in 2015 and sought refuge in the United Kingdom, after a lookout notice was issued against him. In November 2016, the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court declared him as an “absconder” after he ignored several warrants and summons. In June, he was declared as a “proclaimed offender” by a special court.
His arrest incidentally comes on the same day British Prime Minister Theresa May called for fresh polls in the country.
- Apr 18, 2017 at 4:22 pmVijay Mallya alone should not be put up in TIHAR other big ticket defaulters and CMD and ED of PSB like those of PNB, IDBI etc who financed companies of Vijay Mallya in liew of availedfacilities of egg, leg and peg from king of good timesReply
- Apr 18, 2017 at 4:21 pmCongi pigs let warren anderson fly away after Bhopal Gas. He was escorted in CM Arjun Singh's car. His crimes were way too heinous compared to Mallaya's. So much difference between two governments. Shame on congi pigsReply
- Apr 18, 2017 at 4:19 pmWhere are the pigs Kejriwal and Rahul hi now? What do they have to say on this? Soot Boot ki sarkar?Reply
- Apr 18, 2017 at 4:18 pmWait till the British court approves his extradition. It's not done yet.Reply
- Apr 18, 2017 at 4:16 pmMallya should be freed. The police should dedicate themselves to catching real criminals. Why go after such innocent people when DESH DROHI are running loose har ing Gau Mata?Reply
- Apr 18, 2017 at 4:15 pmAppeal Inc.Reply
- Apr 18, 2017 at 4:12 pmFinally - it needed Britain to do what India could not do. It looked like our people in the know wantonly allowed the gent to fly the coop and continue to enjoy life. Now that he has been arrested, he will hopefully be extradited to enjoy 'just fruits' for his efforts.Reply
- Apr 18, 2017 at 4:06 pmHail Modhiji as he has given confidence into the legal system/Judiciary. It is clear to the citizens of India that the country is heading in the right direction. Offenders whether rich or poor are not spared now..Mallya and Subrotho Roy are the best examples/case study in India. We will surely have Rama Rajya under Modhiji rule. Fortunate to see these good things happening..Glorification of India!!!Reply
- Apr 18, 2017 at 4:02 pmA very wrong person to be arrested. There are are thousands more to be arrested before he is done that and before he is touched Very sorry and sad to learn this from this news.Reply
- Apr 18, 2017 at 4:24 pmMr RAM, did not get your point. Are you supportive of this crook who has stolen our money for his well being.Reply
- Apr 18, 2017 at 4:02 pmReally a very good news and efforts taken by the Govt. of India under PM Modi is realized and let us thank the UK Govt. for allowing the arrest through Scotland Police and hope he will be brought to India and face the Economic Offences cases legally . Hope similarly the other one Lalit Modi will also be arrested and brought back to India !!!Reply
- Apr 18, 2017 at 3:47 pmif not Indian enforcement authorities at least Scotland Yard could make Vijay Mallya the good friend of Arun Jhoot Lie state guest (sarkari mehmaan) in Queen countryReply
- Apr 18, 2017 at 3:46 pmOn his return & questioning, many top politicians in our country will get exposed! Possibility of being murdered ...,Reply
- Apr 18, 2017 at 4:02 pmJail means Royal treatment for him in India. He will be the honourable guest of Modi government. He has close pals in all parties. Shall have comfortable stay here. What of Lalit Modi?Reply
- Apr 18, 2017 at 4:03 pmWhen everyone is corrupt, doesn't matter what he speaks or uttersReply
