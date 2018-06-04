Vijay Mahajan new CEO of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation

Sonia Gandhi is the chairperson of the foundation while the trustees include former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Sonia Gandhi is the chairperson of the foundation while the trustees include former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Social entrepreneur Vijay Mahajan was on Sunday appointed as the secretary and chief executive officer of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. Sonia Gandhi is the chairperson of the foundation while the trustees include former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Mahajan has also been appointed as the director of the Rajiv Gandhi Institute for Contemporary Studies (RGICS), a policy think tank promoted by the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. The post fell vacant after Mohan Gopal quit earlier this year.

An alumnus of IIT Delhi and IIM Ahmedabad, Mahajan had founded PRADAN, an NGO, in 1982 which “motivates young professionals to work at the grassroots to promote livelihoods of the poor”, the RGF said.

