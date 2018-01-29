Vijay Keshav Gokhale takes charge as Foreign Secretary: All you need to know about him

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale (Source: @MEAIndia on Twitter) Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale (Source: @MEAIndia on Twitter)

Vijay Keshav Gokhale assumed charge as the new foreign secretary on Monday for a two-year term. He succeeded former foreign secretary S Jaishankar who completed his term of three-years, including one extended year, this month.

Gokhale, who joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1981, played a major role in resolving the 73-day-long Doklam standoff between India and China last year.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved Gokhale’s appointment to the post of foreign secretary, the order issued earlier this month by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said.

An early morning start! Shri Vijay Gokhale, an Indian Foreign Service Officer of the 1981 batch, took over as Foreign Secretary of India today morning. He was Secretary (ER) at the Ministry before taking up his present assignment.

As new foreign secretary, Gokhale will inherit several challenges including India’s strained relation with Pakistan, border issues with China in Arunachal Pradesh, and China’s One-Belt-One-Road initiative. At a time when India hosted heads of ASEAN nations in the Republic Day ceremony, it will be interesting to see Gokhale’s future strategies to maintain ties with Eastern countries. First of the many foreign trips Gokhale will look over is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to Palestine, UAE and Oman from February 9 to 12.

Vijay Gokhale, along with former foreign secretary S Jaisjankar, was known as India’s China hands.

Gokhale, 58, was India’s Ambassador to China from January 20, 2016 to October 21, 2017 and served as Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs before being appointed the foreign secretary.

Prior to that, he was High Commissioner of India to Malaysia from January 2010 to October 2013 and Ambassador of India to the Federal Republic of Germany from October 2013 to January 2016.

During his diplomatic assignments, he was posted in different countries including Hong Kong, Hanoi, Beijing, and New York. Gokhale has also served as Secretary (Finance), Director (China & East Asia) and Joint Secretary (East Asia) during his term at Ministry of External Affairs.

Gokhale knows Mandarin and holds a degree in MA (History) from Delhi University.

