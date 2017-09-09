Vijay Goel shares throwback photo with Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Can you spot Vijay Goel in this image shared by him on Twitter? (Vijay Goel/Twitter) Can you spot Vijay Goel in this image shared by him on Twitter? (Vijay Goel/Twitter)

Reminiscing about the days spent with former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, BJP Rajya Sabha MP and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Vijay Goel posted a photo of himself with the veteran leader on social media on Saturday. “In a grand BJP rally, I was with Atal Bihari Vajpayee… I used to keep a beard at that time…,” his tweet accompanying a photo read. The original tweet was in Hindi.

The photo shows Goel, sporting a beard, standing on the stage as Vajpayee waves to the crowd. It is not clear when the photo was taken.

Goel, who was arrested during the Emergency, was an ABVP leader and held the position of the president of the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) in the 70s. After the BJP was voted to power in 1998 under the leadership of Vajpayee and LK Advani, Goel handled various portfolios such as MoS for PMO, planning commission, labour, parliamentary affairs, statistics and programme implementation, sports and youth affairs.

Goel was touted to be the face of Delhi BJP and was slated to be the party’s choice of chief ministerial candidate in the 2013 Assembly Elections, but was later ‘replaced’ by Dr Harshvardhan.

The BJP leader was inducted into the Narendra Modi-led cabinet in 2016 where he was given the independent charge of sports and youth affairs. In the recent cabinet reshuffle last week, the three-time Lok Sabha MP was replaced by Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and alternatively given the MoS charge for parliamentary affairs.

“If the Prime Minister wants me to give me other responsibility, I have to accept it. If I had not performed, the PM would have dropped me in this reshuffle. But I had a successful stint, so I have been given more responsibilities,” Goel said last week in an interview to news agency PTI.

