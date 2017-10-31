Vijay fan arrested for posting derogatory comments against PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (file photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (file photo)

The war of words between the BJP and actor Vijay fans over ‘Mersal’ spilled over offline after a youth was arrested in Srivilliputhur for allegedly posting derogatory comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The arrest came after BJP district secretary K Marimuthu filed a complaint with Srivilliputhur town police.

The youth has been identified as Thirumurugan, an engineering diploma holder from Virudhunagar. He has been charged with 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 (Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form), and CrPC section 505 for conducting public mischief. The accused had allegedly posted derogatory comments against PM Modi in a private chat on a messenger service.

Vijay fans and BJP members clashed online following the release of the actor’s latest movie ‘Mersal’. A scene in the film criticises the Centre’s initiatives such as the Goods and Services Tax and Digital India. The BJP had demanded the makers of the film to remove the “incorrect” scenes. BJP state President Tamilisai Soundararajan reportedly filed complaints against several Twitter users for abusing her.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd