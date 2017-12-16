Vijay Diwas: PM Modi salutes ‘unflinching courage’ of soldiers as nation remembers bravehearts

Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba & Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa pay their tributes on Saturday. (Source: Defense Minister’s Twitter handle) Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba & Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa pay their tributes on Saturday. (Source: Defense Minister’s Twitter handle)

To commemorate Vijay Diwas, which marks the victory of Indian armed forces over Pakistan in the 1971 war, Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba & Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa on Saturday, paid their tributes to the soldiers who lost their lives in 1971 Indo-Pak war at Amar Jawan Jyoti.

The Indian Army is celebrating the 46th anniversary of the 1971 India–Pakistan war. On December 16, 1971, the Chief of Pakistani Forces, Lieutenant General A A K Niazi along with 93,000 troops surrendered to the allied forces, comprising of the Indian Army and the Mukti Bahini, led by Lieutenant General Jagjit Singh Aurora, who was the Eastern Army Commander during the war.

The anniversary of the victory is observed as Vijay Diwas across India, by paying tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the soldiers who fought the 1971 Indo-Pak war. “On Vijay Diwas we salute the unflinching courage of all those who fought in 1971 and protected our nation diligently. “Every Indian is proud of their heroism and service”, he tweeted.

On #VijayDiwas we salute the unflinching courage of all those who fought in 1971 and protected our nation diligently. Every Indian is proud of their heroism and service. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2017

President Ram Nath Kovind paid his tributes to those who gave their lives fighting the war. “On Vijay Diwas, we remember with gratitude our Armed Forces who defended our nation and upheld universal values of human liberty in 1971. In particular, we pay tribute to those who lost their lives in that valiant effort #PresidentKovind,” he tweeted.

On Vijay Diwas, we remember with gratitude our Armed Forces who defended our nation and upheld universal values of human liberty in 1971. In particular, we pay tribute to those who lost their lives in that valiant effort #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 16, 2017

Congress President Rahul Gandhi also paid his tribute and remembered the sacrifice of the martyrs. “On #VijayDiwas, we salute the indomitable spirit and sacrifice of the martyrs of 1971 War.Let each one of us remember the unfathomable valour of our soldiers, who defend India’s freedom every day,” Gandhi tweeted.

On #VijayDiwas, we salute the indomitable spirit and sacrifice of the martyrs of 1971 War. Let each one of us remember the unfathomable valour of our soldiers, who defend India’s freedom every day. — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 16, 2017

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also took to his twitter handle and wrote, “Salute to indomitable courage of our soldiers on #VijayDiwas.”

Salute to indomitable courage of our soldiers on #VijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/toC0d4laZw — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) December 16, 2017

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that the service of the soldiers to the country was unparalleled. “On Vijay Diwas, remembering the valour and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes who fought courageously in the 1971 war. Their service to the country is unparalleled,” he tweeted.

On Vijay Diwas, remembering the valour and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes who fought courageously in the 1971 war. Their service to the country is unparalleled. pic.twitter.com/eFS5hIxU4z — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) December 16, 2017

Boxer Vijender Singh also paid his salutations to the armed forces.”Salutations To Indian Armed Forces that forced Lt. Gen Niazi surrender unconditionally to Lt. Gen Aurora along with over 93,000 Pakistani troops in 1971. This is the largest surrender by an army since World War II. #VijayDiwas #JaiHind,” Singh tweeted.

Salutations To Indian Armed Forces that forced Lt. Gen Niazi surrender unconditionally to Lt. Gen Aurora along with over 93,000 Pakistani troops in 1971. This is the largest surrender by an army since World War II. #VijayDiwas #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/TDybwO0D7X — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) December 16, 2017

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted: “On #VijayDiwas, I salute all the martyrs & heroes who fought for the nation and let us to victory in 1971 war.”

On #VijayDiwas, I salute all the martyrs & heroes who fought for the nation and let us to victory in 1971 war. pic.twitter.com/yZd8pqCv58 — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) December 16, 2017

Union Minister of State Dr.Jitendra Singh said that the army had ignited the nation’s boyhood patriotic fervour on Vijay Diwas. “This day, that year, you had ignited our boyhood patriotic fervour ! #VijayDiwas,” he tweeted.

This day, that year, you had ignited our boyhood patriotic fervour ! #VijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/fjgazOLQzU — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) December 16, 2017

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje also took to her twitter handle and wrote, “Remembering on #VijayDiwas the valour, commitment and determination of our soldiers, who bravely fought for the liberation of Bangladesh in the 1971 War.”

Remembering on #VijayDiwas the valour, commitment and determination of our soldiers, who bravely fought for the liberation of Bangladesh in the 1971 War. #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/h70vquxuz0 — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) December 16, 2017

