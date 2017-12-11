Vijay Diwas: Eastern Command details plans for event

Each year at Eastern Command, Kolkata, Vijay Diwas is celebrated to commemorate the victory of the Indian Armed Forces over Pakistan during the 1971 War that eventually led to the liberation of Bangladesh on December 16. (Source: PIB) Each year at Eastern Command, Kolkata, Vijay Diwas is celebrated to commemorate the victory of the Indian Armed Forces over Pakistan during the 1971 War that eventually led to the liberation of Bangladesh on December 16. (Source: PIB)

A curtain-raiser for the upcoming Vijay Diwas celebrations at Kolkata was held at Fort William, headquarters of Eastern Command, on Sunday. Addressing mediapersons at the event, Maj Gen R Nagraj VSM, MGGS, HQ Eastern Command, brought out the importance of celebrating Vijay Diwas and detailed the events planned to mark the occasion, according to a statement issued by the defence wing.

Each year at Eastern Command, Kolkata, Vijay Diwas is celebrated to commemorate the victory of the Indian Armed Forces over Pakistan during the 1971 War that eventually led to the liberation of Bangladesh on December 16. Vijay Diwas is celebrated in India and Bangladesh simultaneously. Every year, reciprocal visits by delegations from both countries, consisting of military personnel, political leadership and war veterans, are conducted.

The arrival of the Bangladeshi delegation to Kolkata on December 13 will mark the commencement of celebrations this year. The events at Kolkata include a military band concert at Princep Ghat, a horse show and helicopter fight display at RCTC. Other events at the celebration, to be held from December 14 to 16, include narrations by Bangladeshi freedom fighters and Indian war veterans of their experiences.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App