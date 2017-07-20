‘Vigilante gang’ out to settle old scores, says Delhi Police

32-year-old Vikas was gunned down on Monday 32-year-old Vikas was gunned down on Monday

Two days after a 32-year-old businessman, Vikas alias Vicky, was gunned down in Dwarka’s Sector 22 by a self-professed ‘vigilante’ group, police have found that the victim was killed because he allegedly had an illicit relationship with the wife of one of the accused. On Monday, police had recovered a note from the crime spot that read: “We have drug peddlers, anti-nationals, corrupt doctors, gamblers, those with black money, and those who attack or rape women on our radar. If they don’t mend their ways, we will kill them using hi-tech weapons.”

But investigation has revealed that far from any vigilantism, the 8-10 member gang is busy killing its rivals one by one. Police sources told The Indian Express that the kingpin has been identified as one Rajesh Kandela, an associate of dreaded criminal Kaushal. Police said that Kaushal had jumped parole, and that his name cropped up in the murders of gangster Mahesh ‘Attack’ and jailed gangster Binder Gujjar’s brother Manish.

“After scanning profiles of the gang members, police found they were targeting people they had personal rivalry with,” sources said. The note, which signed off with ‘Jai Hind, Jai Bharat’, had stated: “We want to correct injustices. If it’s war that is required, then so be it.” The assailants also mentioned their names in the note, written in Hindi. “One of the members, Sonu Kharkhari, allegedly killed his uncle last month over a land dispute. A few days ago, another gang member, Umesh, attacked 25-year-old Hemant Kumar at Badha village in Manesar. Kumar was arrested last year after Umesh’s sister filed a molestation case against him. He was out on bail,” sources said.

“When police scanned Vikas’s cell phone, they came to know that he was in a relationship with a woman, whose husband recently joined the Bharti gang,” sources said. “In their note, the assailants claimed to have killed gangster Mahesh Attack, gangster Binder Gujjar’s elder brother, a man named Punit from Najafgarh, and attacked Hemant Kumar,” a police officer said. The same gang is also suspected to have shot dead a man in a road rage incident in Kanjhawla on Tuesday. The victim’s brother, who was also attacked, was shown a photo of Umesh by police, and he identified him. “The gang is carrying semi-automatic pistols and has also committed several carjackings,” the sources added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App