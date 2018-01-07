Vigilance probes Kerala minister K K Shailaja

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said the allegations were baseless. Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said the allegations were baseless.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau on Saturday began a preliminary probe based on a complaint alleging that Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja illegally claimed reimbursement for the treatment of her husband in a private hospital after forging bills.

The complaint was from BJP state general secretary K Surendran. It alleged that the minister had forged documents to show that her husband K Bhaskaran is a dependent of the minister.

Bhaskaran is a retired primary school headmaster and was chairman of Mattannur municipality in Kannur. He gets a monthly income in the form of pension. Hence, the minister’s claim that her husband is a dependant is false, said Surendran.

The complainant said the minister had got reimbursement to the tune of Rs 93,465 on behalf her husband, and that action of the minister amounted to corruption and nepotism.

Shailaja said the allegations were baseless. “Reimbursement claims were submitted according to stipulations… There was nothing wrong in reimbursing the medical expenses of pensioners.”

