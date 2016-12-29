Vigilance officers arrests clerk for taking bribe

Vigilance sleuths on Thursday arrested a clerk of treasury office on graft charge from Bihar’s Supaul district, a Vigilance department release said. A Vigilance Investigation Bureau caught one Ram Pukar Rai, a clerk with treasury office at Veerpur in Khagaria district, red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 for releasing the pension of the complainant.

One Jeevan Kumar, a resident of Balbhadrapur village of Khagaria district, had lodged a complaint with the Vigilance department that the clerk of Veerpur treasury office (in Supaul dist) was demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000 for releasing pension amount of complainant’s mother, the release said.

The allegations were found to be correct during the verification carried out by the Bureau, it said.

A flying squad team was constituted under Deputy Superintendent of Police Paras Nath Singh who raided and caught the clerk while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in his rented accommodation at Rajendra Nagar in Nawada district.