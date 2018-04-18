Vidhan Sabha committee digs up ‘dirt’ in Punjab Bhawan in New Delhi

“So much dirt has accumulated on the bathroom floor that it now appears like a decorative pattern”. This is an extract from the report of the Estimates Committee of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Hospitality Department which inspected the Punjab Bhawan in New Delhi.

The committee, comprising members of Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have also expressed their disgust at the state of the balconies of the rooms in the bhawan which is used by ministers, MLAs and bureaucrats to stay while on official duty. Finding that the area was teeming with lizards and other pests, they said that it appears that these had not been cleaned ever since the building had been built.

Headed by Congress MLA Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, the committee found that despite the fact that Rs 5 lakh per month is being paid to a private company for the upkeep of the bathrooms in the Punjab Bhawan, they were in such a shabby shape. The report of the committee, which was tabled in the recently concluded budget session of the Vidhan Sabha, has demanded that it should be informed about the exact amount of money which has been spent on the maintenance of rooms in the past two years.

The committee also demanded special treatment for MLAs when they come to Punjab Bhawan. “The committee has found that when any MLA come to the reception then he has to stand as if he is in queue for a ticket at the railway station. The committee desires that there should be a separate reception for MLAs which should have sofas so that they can sit and get their entry done in the register,” the report states.

The committee also recommended that a vehicle should be provided to ‘VIPs’ to bring them to the Punjab Bhawan when they arrive in New Delhi by air or by train. “It has been found that when VIPs come from outside then they face great difficulties in reaching Punjab Bhawan,” the report states. When told that this facility is only provided to ministers and principal secretaries, the committee found this to be a “very serious issue”. It noted that as per protocol the state of an MLA is above that of the Chief secretary and status of MLAs is being ignored by the protocol and hospitality officials.

The committee has recommended the responsibility of the official for this lapse should be fixed and that adequate arrangements should be made if any MLA wants to be provided a vehicle to be picked up from airport or railway station to come to Punjab Bhawan. The committee also said that it dictates a ‘scam’ in the hiring of vehicles in Punjab Bhawan for which Rs 18 lakh was being spent per year. It has demanded that it be given information on VIPs who have availed the facility of these vehicles and a copy of the hiring agreement be provided to it.

