Videocon loan case: CBI examines Rajiv Kochhar for second day

A DELHI team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) examined Rajiv Kochhar, brother-in-law of Chanda Kochhar, for the second consecutive day in connection with a preliminary enquiry registered by the agency. The central agency is probing a Rs 3,250 crore bank loan granted by ICICI to Videocon Group in 2012.

Kochhar, who arrived at the agency’s Mumbai headquarters at the BKC at 10.30 am, on Friday was quizzed for around nine hours. Sources say the second day questioning concentrated on his company Avista Advisory.

“Since PE is registered in Delhi, a team from Delhi headed by a SP rank officer quizzed Kochhar for around 9 hours before he was allowed to go at 7.30 pm. The questioning was in connection with his company and the loan granted by ICICI to Videocon,” said an official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

On Thursday, Kochhar was stopped by the immigration authority at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai while he was about to board a flight to Singapore.

