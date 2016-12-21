Video: Woman, husband assaulted in Mainpuri for resisting molestation

A screenshot of the video of the men hitting the victim with a stick. (Source: Youtube) A screenshot of the video of the men hitting the victim with a stick. (Source: Youtube)

A couple was brutally assaulted at a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district when they tried to stave off some men from molesting the woman. A video circulating on social media since Tuesday shows a group of men beating the woman on her head with a stick.

The couple was moving in a busy market at Kishani village when one of the men tried to pull the woman’s dupatta’ and also groped her, according to reports in Zee News. When she resisted she was hit on the head by a stick . The video shows her head bleeding. The husband, too, was attacked. The couple’s daughter was reportedly a witness to the entire episode.

The couple registered a complaint with the police and the woman, it is learnt, has threatened to shoot herself if the culprits were not nabbed.

Inspector Lakshman Singh of Kishani village said a case has been registered against three people, including one Anand Yadav, according to reports in Dainik Bhaskar. Yadav, the main accused in the case, was arrested Wednesday morning.

The search for other two accused is on.

