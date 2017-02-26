VIDEO: Two Dera Sacha Sauda members shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab

Photo for representational purpose Photo for representational purpose

Two unidentified assailants shot dead a father-son duo at the canteen of Naam Charcha Ghar in village Jagera of sub-division Payal in Khanna district on Saturday. Both the father and son, residents of Ahmedgarh in Sangrur district, were members of Saint Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s Dera Sacha Sauda. They used to run a canteen at the meeting place of Dera followers.

Both the attackers managed to flee from the place after shooting at Satpal Kumar (65) and his son Ramesh (35) from a very short distance inside the canteen. In a CCTV footage which has now surfaced, the assailants first shot Satpal Kumar and when his son Ramesh tried to escape, he was also shot from the back. Both Satpal and Ramesh collapsed on the floor within moments of being shot.

Caught on CCTV: Two Dera Sacha Sauda members gunned down by unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Khanna (25.2.2017). pic.twitter.com/y6nxF26zLy — ANI (@ANI_news) February 26, 2017

The police is expecting personal rivalry to be the reason behind the attack as others present at the canteen were not targeted by the two men. The incident took place at around 7:30 pm and an FIR has been registered in Malaudh police station. Both the attackers are still at large and the investigation is on to identify and nab them.

