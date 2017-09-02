VIDEO: Student allegedly shoots another inside classroom of ITI Sonepat

Only in Express
Sonipat shooting, Student shoots classmate, Classmate shop in Sonipat, Haryana student shooting A student of ITI Sonepat in Haryana was shot by his fellow classmate on Saturday. (Representational Image)
A student of the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Sonepat, Haryana, was allegedly shot by a fellow classmate inside a classroom on Saturday, reported news agency PTI. The students, who are around 16 or 17 years of age, had an altercation two days ago which led to one of them shooting the other, the police revealed after launching a preliminary investigating into the incident. The victim is undergoing treatment at PGIMS in Rohtak.

“CCTV footage purportedly shows two boys approaching the victim from behind, who was chatting with other students in the classroom. One of the two boys then took out a pistol from his bag and shot the victim in the back,” Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sonepat, Rahul Dev was quoted as saying by PTI. “As the victim fell from the bench he was sitting on, both the accused fled from the spot,” he added.

The police has registered a case of attempt to murder against the two boys who are absconding. Other students and authorities are also being questioned by the police.

Watch CCTV footage of the incident here:

(With inputs from agencies)

  1. T
    THATHAMAN
    Sep 2, 2017 at 11:18 am
    NEW INDIA. NEW HARYANA- RSS PRACHARAKS RULED NATION AND STATES.
    Reply
