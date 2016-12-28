Video showing ‘tweaked’ Sikh prayers at minister’s function goes viral, Akal Takht orders probe

Sikandar Singh Maluka Sikandar Singh Maluka

SAD’s candidate from Rampura Phul Assembly constituency, Sikandar Singh Maluka, who is also a minister in the state, has come under fire from Akal Takht after a video showing alleged tampering with Sikh Ardass (Sikh prayer) during inauguration of his election office went viral on social networking sites on Tuesday.

Akal Takht Jathedar Gaini Gurbachan Singh has asked Shiromani Gurudwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC) president Kirpal Singh Badungar to probe the video showing Maluka attending the function in which Sikh prayer was allegedly tampered with. Accusing Maluka of hurting Sikh sentiments, the Jathedar has asked the SGPC president to submit a report.

In his statement, Jathedar said, “It is guru’s teaching that politics should be run in guidance of religion. But Sikandar Singh Maluka has shun the path shown by Guru Granth Sahib for his own fame and indulged in anti-Sikh activities to hurt the religious sentiments of Sikhs.”

A press note issued by SGPC reads, “Akal Takht Jathedar has ordered the SGPC president to probe the video to find out the truth about who else are involved in it and send a report. Action on this report will be taken after discussing with all five Jathedars.”

On Tuesday, a video went viral on social networking sites in which a Hindu priest was seen performing prayers resembling standard Sikh prayers but mentioning Hindu Gods. Maluka is also visible in video.

Maluka was not available for comment.

The SGPC is ruled by SAD and it is rare that Akal Takht Jathedar takes such a strong stand against Akali leaders.

Earlier, Akal Takht had summoned minister Bikram Singh Majithia after he allegedly tampered with a verses written by Guru Gobind Singh during the election campaign of Arun Jaitley from Amritsar parliamentary constituency in 2014 general elections.

Jaitley lost the election with big margin and Majithia had to bear the religious punishment sentenced by Akal Takht.