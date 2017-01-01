Watch video: Shoe thrown at Arvind Kejriwal during AAP rally in Rohtak

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, deputy CM Manish Sisodia, tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, Haryana convener Naveen Jaihind sitting on stage on Sunday. (Source: Express Photo by Manoj Dhaka) AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, deputy CM Manish Sisodia, tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, Haryana convener Naveen Jaihind sitting on stage on Sunday. (Source: Express Photo by Manoj Dhaka)

A shoe was hurled at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday while he was addressing an AAP rally in Rohtak. The shoe, however, missed its intended target and the youth was overpowered by AAP workers, who handed him to police. Kejriwal was addressing a public gathering against demonetisation. The shoe was reportedly hurled at him when he took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for demonetising high tender notes and termed the decision a “scam”. “The shoe did not hit Kejriwal ji,” said AAP’s senior leader from Haryana, Navin Jaihind, who was also present.

Shoe hurled at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Rohtak where he was addressing a rally, hitting out at the Government over demonetisation pic.twitter.com/7Kiva3H8nG — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) January 1, 2017

The accused identified as Vikas (26), was a resident of Mori Makrana village, district Dadri in Haryana, a senior police official told PTI. “He is graduate and unemployed. When we questioned him, he said that he was hurt by Kejriwal’s statements on the SYL issue which went against Haryana’s interests. At the time of being questioned, the youth did not seem to be in sound mental condition,” the police official added.

The shoe that hurled at Kejriwal. (Source: Express Photo by Manoj Dhaka) The shoe that hurled at Kejriwal. (Source: Express Photo by Manoj Dhaka)

Kejriwal said the incident proved Modi’s “cowardice”. “Maine kaha tha Modi ji Kayar hai. (I had said Modi is a coward), that is why he sends his stooges to throw shoes…but you may throw shoes or conduct CBI raids, that will not stop me from speaking the truth about demonetisation scam..,” he said.

The accused in police custody. (Source: Express Photo by Manoj Dhaka) The accused in police custody. (Source: Express Photo by Manoj Dhaka)

Attacking the Prime Minister on demonetisation, he said the move had “made poor farmers stand in long queues for their own money.” Kejriwal alleged that the BJP leadership had sounded their near and dear ones before announcing demonetisation. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also targeted Modi and criticised demonetisation, claiming it had failed to achieve the desired objectives of ending corruption, black money, fake currency and funding of terror networks. “On the contrary, it has hit all sections of the society, especially the common people,” he said.

With PTI inputs

