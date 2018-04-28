Video released by IS genuine: Chandigarh forensic lab to NIA

The three fled the country in May 2014 to fight alongside the IS. The three fled the country in May 2014 to fight alongside the IS.

The Chandigarh Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) recently submitted a report to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), stating that a 2016 propaganda video released by the Islamic State (IS) featuring two Kalyan youths —Fahad Sheikh and Aman Tandel — is genuine. The agency has now told FSL to probe if they could locate the origin of the video and provide details on where it could have been shot.

While both Sheikh and Tandel are feared dead, the FSL report will serve as evidence in the case probed by the National Investigation Agency against Areeb Majeed, in which three youths – Sheikh, Tandel and Sahim Tanki – are being shown as wanted, officials said. The three fled the country in May 2014 to fight alongside the IS. However in November that year, Majeed returned. On his arrival, Majeed was arrested by the National Investigation Agency under certain sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The trial against Majeed is yet to commence.

“Through face recognition software, the FSL has concluded that the duo featured in the IS video released in May 2016 was genuine and it featured two of the three Kalyan youth who are wanted in the case,” said an official.

“We have told the FSL to probe if they could help us on the possible location where the video was shot. While we have sent a few mutual legal assistance treaty (MLATs) request to Iraq to give us the status on the three wanted Kalyan youths, we have reliable information that they have been killed in different bombings. However the case will be officially closed when we get their replies,” said the official.

An MLAT is an agreement between two or more countries for gathering and exchanging information in an effort to enforce public or criminal laws. In May, 2016, the IS released a new 22-minute Arabic-language documentary on alleged Indian jihadists in its ranks, providing the first interviews with five fugitive jihadists known to have joined the ranks of fighters in Iraq and Syria since 2014. The video was the first propaganda the IS has produced with content focused on India and South Asia.

