VIDEO: On demonetisation anniversary, PM Narendra Modi tweets 7-minute film on noteban ‘benefits’

PM Narendra Modi PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday posted a seven-minute film on his Twitter account to describe the “benefits” of demonetisation on its first anniversary. It was on this day, November 8, a year ago that the Centre scrapped high-value notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000. The stated objectives: Check corruption and black money.

The ruling dispensation is observing the noteban anniversary as ‘Anti-Black Money Day’ as opposed to the Congress-led Opposition’s ‘Black Day’.

The film begins with a pronouncement that Modi took charge of the country at a time when people were desperate to get rid of corruption and black money. It goes on to claim that the Modi-led government “attacked black money from day one” and the government’s move to demonetise high-value notes was not even considered by anyone else in the country earlier. It insists the government went ahead with the unprecedented move overlooking minor difficulties.

“Iss baar desh ne bhi thaan li thi ke kaale dhan ke khilaaf jam kar ladna hai…Humne Arjun ke tarah laksh saadha aur choti-moti pareshaaniyon ko andekha kiya (This time the people had decided to fight corruption and ignore the little difficulties that came along the way)”, the narration continued as images of people standing in queues played in the video. Follow our LIVE updates on demonetisation anniversary

The film also celebrates the way black money has been weeded out from all corners of the country. “Gareebon aur imaandaaron ki neend haraam nahi hui kyunki saadhaaran logon ke paas kaala dhan nahi tha. (The honest and poor did not lose any sleep over it because common people did not have black money),” it states.

The video also reels off numbers to back up claims of demonetisation’s success. It claims noteban hit hawala transactions, crippling terror funding and naxalism. It also says incidents of stone-pelting have dipped in Kashmir following demonetisation. Bank interest rates and real estate costs have also dropped, the video claimed.

According to the video, the poor of the country could get “better” jobs post-demonetisation. The video also claimed that due to demonetisation, number of taxpayers increased in the country and so did the number of digital transactions. Demonetisation anniversary: New numbers are in, 1.5 million jobs lost in January-April this year

Here are the benefits of demonetisation, encapsulated in this short film. Have a look. #AntiBlackMoneyDay pic.twitter.com/rPmGUYnTzI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2017

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd