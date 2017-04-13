Video of youths beating jawans: CRPF to take strong action

“We will legally deal with those who did that to our jawans. We will follow it up in a strong way,” said Inspector General of CRPF Ravideep Singh Sahi, refusing to share further details. (Image for representational purposes) “We will legally deal with those who did that to our jawans. We will follow it up in a strong way,” said Inspector General of CRPF Ravideep Singh Sahi, refusing to share further details. (Image for representational purposes)

The CRPF said on Thursday that a video clip showing some youths beating its jawans during bypoll to the Srinagar parliamentary constituency on April 9 was “authentic” and that it has started investigation and will “strongly” deal with the issue.

“During investigation, we found that the video is authentic. We have identified the company of the force involved and the location of the incident,” Inspector General of CRPF Ravideep Singh Sahi told PTI in Srinagar.

Sahi said the incident happened in Kralpora area in the Chadoora assembly segment in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

“We have gathered all the facts and officially intimated the Chadoora police station. We will also register an FIR,” he said.

The officer said the force would follow the case in a “strong way”.

“We will legally deal with those who did that to our jawans. We will follow it up in a strong way,” he said, refusing to share further details.

