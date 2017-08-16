Video of interview with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee: ‘I want that Opposition must be strong’

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (Express archive) West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (Express archive)

In an exclusive interview with the Indian Express, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the Opposition hasn’t taken a serious hit from Nitish Kumar’s exit. She also said that businessmen are scared because of the NDA rule and called the present situation “a mockery of democracy”. Here are some excerpts from the interview:

Q) You are heading into a meeting of the Opposition (on August 11). Your slogan ‘BJP Bharat Choro’ was based on a united Opposition nationwide. Hasn’t Nitish Kumar’s exit dented that?

No, I don’t think so. Because somebody will go, somebody will come. You have Left, Right, some left out. So, it is part and parcel of your politics…In politics, no one is permanent enemy and no one is permanent friend. Sometimes they go out, it is their prerogative, I don’t mind…I don’t think there is any debacle.

Q) You called this a government of the agencies.

I said, people are saying that it is a government of the agencies, by the agencies for the agencies. Because people are scared and afraid. Why will I be afraid, you tell me? If I am in politics, if I am in a democratic movement, I shouldn’t be scared, no? It is my birthright, it is my political right, it is my democratic right, it is my constitutional right…that I must open my mouth…my voice…I can raise my voice. But why, if someone raises their voice, their voice will just be curbed through agencies — this is not proper. Because today someone maybe in government, tomorrow they may not be. This creates a new precedent.

Q) The BJP’s argument is that the government is pursuing the corrupt and there are allegations of corruption against many Opposition leaders. So it’s a battle between the corrupt and the not-corrupt.

This is a mockery of democracy. We have a proverb: Chorer maer boro gola…it’s the mother of the thief who is the loudest…Now those who are really corrupt, they are the ones raising their voice…In Bengali, there is a word, ‘pocket maar’. They pick pockets and they have a gang…this may sound crude but I am just illustrating something. So when they pick someone’s pocket, their gang will shout, ‘pickpocket, pickpocket, pickpocket’. Ultimately, their intention is that the pickpocket should get away…So the BJP’s intention is (to say that) everyone is corrupt except them…But from demonetisation to GST, if you see, it is a case of big, big, big corruption. If you see the defence deals, there is corruption. How do you give all defence deals to a few (firms) from a one particular place…

Q) But the BJP is making inroads in West Bengal.

Sometimes, you know, the press has to say something. The CPI(M) is lost. Who will be second, third or fourth? That is not my business…The CPI(M) has a good hobnobbing relationship with the BJP. So a few of their cadres have joined with the BJP. But I don’t think that matters…We are No.1. So who will be two, three or four — that is not my business. Opposition will be there — that is the people’s choice and it is the party’s choice. If I want to divide my vote to another party, what to do? That’s what the CPI(M) is doing, the Congress is also doing that sometimes, in my state.

Q) Will there be one leader for the entire Opposition?

Yes, leader means, somebody has to call the meeting, somebody has to coordinate the meeting, somebody has to mix with the people. There must be a grand alliance, there must be a chairman. There must be a convener.

What I said was Congress is a national party, we are also a national party. But they are running three or four governments. What is practical? I have differences in Bengal politics. Congress is fighting a battle along with CPI(M) against me. At times, they are with the BJP, too. So I have to battle with them, but at the national level for the greater interest, I do support them…Even Arvind Kejriwal, why he will be out (of this alliance)? He should be in. For the greater interest, everyone must be together. If CPI(M) is there and I don’t quarrel with them at the national level, because of the greater interest then, maybe, Arvind Kejriwal (can be in too). There may be differences between the Congress (and Kejriwal). But for the greater interest, they can work together.

Q) You don’t mind the CPI(M) being a part of the national opposition?

I have no problem. Because I want that for the greater interest, the BJP must go.

Q) This willingness to work with the CPI(M) is a shift from your earlier stand.

No, the CPI(M) is now a very small party. In Bengal, they are totally lost. Kerala and Tripura, they are there. But Kerala also, you know the problem — every day, it is going on. They can’t run the government smoothly. Even Kerala, in the Parliament election, I think Congress will do better. In Kerala, they change every five years…Like DMK and AIADMK. DMK will do just the reverse to that, this is my political analysis. And Tripura also, they are losing, I think so.

Q) Is there a chance for Mamata Banerjee as PM candidate for the Opposition in 2019?

I am nobody. I don’t want anything also. Let me continue as a commoner. But I want that Opposition must be strong. This isn’t about who will be the PM or not. First, let us win the battle, then this matter will come. Let us decide this collectively. The regional parties, let us take them into confidence and we have to lead the regional parties. Regional parties must lead their region and the Congress party, from the Centre, must help the regional party also. Where the Congress is strong, we must help them. Where the regional party is strong, then Congress should help them. That should be the policy. I believe if we can do that, then in 2019, the BJP can get a farewell.

