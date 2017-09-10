Video of drunk cop raining lathis on man goes viral; dismissed

The clip of 1 minute and 12 seconds also shows a group of other policemen standing around as mute spectators as the constable continues to hit the man with his lathi. (Representational Image) The clip of 1 minute and 12 seconds also shows a group of other policemen standing around as mute spectators as the constable continues to hit the man with his lathi. (Representational Image)

Ludhiana Police Commissioner R N Dhoke has dismissed a head constable after a video went viral on social media in which he can be seen raining lathis on a man and not stopping even after he falls down and gets unconscious. The constable was allegedly drunk.

The clip of 1 minute and 12 seconds also shows a group of other policemen standing around as mute spectators as the constable continues to hit the man with his lathi. The man falls on the ground and tries to get up, but is beaten again. The video uploaded on YouTube went viral on Sunday. The user who uploaded it claimed the incident happened in Atal Nagar of Basti Jodhewal area of Ludhiana last Saturday.

The victim was later identified as Simarjot Singh. The head constable has been identified as Om Prakash, who was posted as munshi at Basti Jodhewal police station. Speaking to The Sunday Express, the police commissioner said, “There was a petty fight and the SHO had gone there to enquire the matter. The munshi followed him, which wasn’t his job firstly. Later, he rained lathis on the man and inflicted serious injuries on him. He has been arrested and dismissed from the services,” said Dhoke.

An FIR under the sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 166-A ( public servant disobeying law, with intent to cause injury to any person) of the IPC has been registered against the head constable.

