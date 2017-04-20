Video of BJP MLA thrashing toll plaza staff, after being asked to pay, surfaces

BJP MLA Mahendra Yadav beat up a toll plaza staff. (Source: ANI) BJP MLA Mahendra Yadav beat up a toll plaza staff. (Source: ANI)

A video of BJP MLA Mahendra Yadav hitting a toll plaza staff, after being stopped and asked to pay money, went viral on social media on Thursday. The MLA from Biswas in Sitapur can be seen chasing the worker and thrashing him at a toll plaza in Fatehganj area in Uttar Pradesh. The manager of the toll plaza claimed Sharma later apologised for his behaviour. A case has been registered against the MLA, reported news agency PTI.

An FIR has been filed against three or four people, SP Dehat Yamuna Prasad told PTI, adding that investigations into the incident are underway. Prasad also said Circle Officer Mirganj has been directed to conduct an inquiry into the incident. “Mahendra Yadav, the BJP MLA from Biswan in Sitapur, and his supporters beat up the employees of Fatehganj west toll plaza on April 17 after he was asked to deposit toll while going to Delhi,” manager of the toll plaza, Vaibhav Sharma is quoted as saying by PTI.

