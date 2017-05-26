Video of assault on Sikh men: Minority panel seeks report from Rajasthan police

SP Rajendra Singh said, “The matter is over a month old. It took place in the Nasirabad Sadar police station area. No FIR was lodged, but police took appropriate action.” (Representational photo) SP Rajendra Singh said, “The matter is over a month old. It took place in the Nasirabad Sadar police station area. No FIR was lodged, but police took appropriate action.” (Representational photo)

The Rajasthan Minority Commission has sought a report from the state police after a video of three Sikh men being beaten up in Ajmer started doing the rounds on social media on Thursday.

Rajasthan Minority Commission Chief Jasbir Singh said, “We will be summoning all parties: the district police, the local residents and those who were assaulted, to ascertain the facts. The police have informed us that the incident took place on April 24. The Sikh men were asking for some dhaan (paddy) from locals. They approached a woman and she started feeling drowsy. Thereafter, the local residents accused them of witchcraft and assaulted them.”

“The men are said to be from Alwar. We are trying to locate them. It is not a communal issue. We need to ascertain who made the video since such acts create tension.”

SP Rajendra Singh said, "The matter is over a month old. It took place in the Nasirabad Sadar police station area. No FIR was lodged, but police took appropriate action."

Laxman Ram, SHO, Nasirabad Sadar, said sarpanch of Rajgarh village had alleged that the Sikh men extorted money in the name of gurdwara. “We brought them to the police station after the assault. We asked them to file a complaint, but they declined.”

