Video: NTPC explosion captured on camera; flames, cries of workers explain intensity of blast

As the death toll in the blast at NTPC’s Unchahar plant in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli rose to 32 on Friday, a video has emerged that captures moments after the tragic incident, with plumes of smoke, terrified NTPC engineers and workers crying for help.

In the 40 second video posted by ANI, a cacophony of deafening roar explains the intesity of blast.

Experts at the thermal power plant have also said that the accident was totally unexpected as experienced workers and engineers were there at the time of accident that took place on November 1.

Soon after the incident, Union Power Minister R K Singh on Thursday said next of kin of those killed will get a compensation of Rs 20 lakh.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on Wednesday announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the families of those killed and Rs 50,000 for the seriously injured in one of the country’s worst industrial accidents in years.

Meanhwile, the National Human Rights Commission had issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday over the incident that took several lives and injured over 100 people. The Commission said in a statement that a “high-level probe into the matter is immediately required to ascertain the negligence and errors, if any, behind the incident, which involves the right to life”. It said there was need to ensure that such tragedies do not recur. The notice has been sent to the chief secretary of the state. A detailed report is expected from the government within six weeks, the rights panel said.

