VIDEO: Nirmala Sitharaman teaches Chinese soldiers to say namaste

Earlier, Nirmala Sitharam said she waved at the Chinese soldiers from the across the border who were reportedly taking her pictures. (Source: Twitter) Earlier, Nirmala Sitharam said she waved at the Chinese soldiers from the across the border who were reportedly taking her pictures. (Source: Twitter)

In a video shared by the official Twitter handle of the Defence Ministry of India, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was seen teaching Chinese soldiers posted near the Sikkim border how to say namaste, a traditional form of greeting in India.

Sitharaman, who was in Nathu La on Saturday, interacted with the Chinese soldiers during a flag meeting ceremony. With the help of a Chinese interpreter, Sitharaman was introduced to a People’s Liberation Army commander and captain posted at the China-India border. Sitharaman then pressed her hands together and greeted the soldiers with a smile. The Chinese soldiers returned her greeting saying namaste.

Snippet of Smt @nsitharaman interacting with Chinese soldiers at the border at Nathu-la in Sikkim yesterday. Namaste! pic.twitter.com/jmNCNFaGep — Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) October 8, 2017

Earlier, Sitharam said she waved at the Chinese soldiers from the across the border who were reportedly taking her pictures.

“Acknowledged a row of Chinese soldiers from across the fence who were taking pictures on my reaching Nathu La,” she tweeted.

Sitharam, who was in Sikkim for a day, travelled to Nathu La by road and interacted with army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officials.

She was accorded a guard of honour on her arrival at Nathu La. Chief of Eastern Command Lt Gen Abhay Krishna briefed her about the Army’s security preparedness along the India-China border.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd