VIDEO: Man assaults woman after she complains about his behaviour in Indore gym

Video grab of CCTV footage at the Indore gym where the assault happened (Source: Twitter/@ANI) Video grab of CCTV footage at the Indore gym where the assault happened (Source: Twitter/@ANI)

CCTV cameras captured a man assaulting a woman after she complained about his behaviour at a gym in Indore in Madhya Pradesh. The man is seen turning around and punching the woman and then kicking her following which the woman is seen falling to her knees. The incident happened when the duo were working out at the gym. A couple of people are seen restraining the man from assaulting the woman and then later helping her.

The video was posted on Twitter by news agency ANI.

Police are yet to arrest Punit Malviya against whom a case of molestation and assault has been registered, ANI reported. The woman, who is employed at a school, had complained to the gym trainer about Malviya’s alleged attempts to molest her during her workouts at the gym. She is a resident of Palace Colony in Indore.

#WATCH Man punches & kicks a woman at a gym in #Indore after she complained about his behavior during workout #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/eFQWUrMlbz — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2017

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd