Video: Annoyed with questions on blackbuck poaching case, Saif Ali Khan tells driver ‘Sheehsa upar karo warna padegi ek’

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan arrived in Jodhpur on Wednesday ahead of hearing in the blackbuck poaching case. Khan along with Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam are co-accused in the 1998 case in which Salman Khan is the main accused. As soon as Khan reached Jodhpur airport, he were approached by a number of journalists.

Khan, who was sitting in his car, asked his driver to roll up the car window, as soon as reporters huddled together, throwing a volley of questions at him. “Sheehsa upar karo aur reverse kar lo warna padegi ek (Roll up the car window and reverse back, or I will hit you),” he said to his driver.

Watch the video posted by ANI on its Twitter account:

#WATCH: Actor Saif Ali Khan outside Jodhpur Airport says ‘sheehsa upar karo aur reverse kar lo warna padegi ek’ to his driver when he was being asked questions by reporters. Jodhpur Court will deliver verdict in blackbuck poaching case tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/n6AYIcHgY8 — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2018

Jodhpur Court will deliver the verdict in blackbuck poaching case tomorrow. Salman Khan was accused of killing two blackbucks on October 2, 1998 in Kankani village in Jodhpur during the shooting of “Hum Saath Saath Hain”. Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, and Tabu, who were also in the film, were allegedly in Salman’s car during the poaching.

Salman had earlier pleaded innocence in the case, claiming before the court that he was being framed.

