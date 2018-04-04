Presents Latest News
Video: Annoyed with questions on blackbuck poaching case, Saif Ali Khan tells driver ‘Sheehsa upar karo warna padegi ek’

Actor Saif Ali Khan, who was sitting in his car, asked his driver to roll up the car window, as soon as reporters huddled together, throwing a volley of questions at him. "Sheehsa upar karo aur reverse kar lo warna padegi ek," he said to his driver.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 4, 2018 5:06:07 pm
blackbuck poaching case, salman khan, saif ali khan, tabu, sonali bendre, blackbuck poaching salman khan, jodhpur court Saif Ali Khan arrived in Jodhpur on Wednesday. The hearing in the case is tomorrow. (Express Photo)

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan arrived in Jodhpur on Wednesday ahead of hearing in the blackbuck poaching case. Khan along with Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam are co-accused in the 1998 case in which Salman Khan is the main accused. As soon as Khan reached Jodhpur airport, he were approached by a number of journalists.

Khan, who was sitting in his car, asked his driver to roll up the car window, as soon as reporters huddled together, throwing a volley of questions at him. “Sheehsa upar karo aur reverse kar lo warna padegi ek (Roll up the car window and reverse back, or I will hit you),” he said to his driver.

Watch the video posted by ANI on its Twitter account:

Jodhpur Court will deliver the verdict in blackbuck poaching case tomorrow. Salman Khan was accused of killing two blackbucks on October 2, 1998 in Kankani village in Jodhpur during the shooting of “Hum Saath Saath Hain”. Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, and Tabu, who were also in the film, were allegedly in Salman’s car during the poaching.

Salman had earlier pleaded innocence in the case, claiming before the court that he was being framed.

