VIDEO: Inside India’s longest highway tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir

Chenani-Nashri tunnel: A screenshot from the video Chenani-Nashri tunnel: A screenshot from the video

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, on Monday, released a video of Chenani-Nashri tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir, the longest-ever to have been built in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the tunnel on April 2.

Connecting Jammu to Srinagar, the 9.2 kilometer long tunnel will cut down the traveling time for vehicles by two hours. Also, it will be operational throughout the year, including winter season, ensuring proper connectivity in the Valley during heavy snowfall.

Here’s a look at the video from inside the tunnel:

There will be a fully-integrated control system inside the tunnel for providing facilities like radio frequency, communication, power supply, ventilation, SOS call box, fire fighting and incident detection. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, while addressing the media on March 22, had called it “an engineering marvel on the most difficult terrain of the Himalayas”.

The construction of Rs 2,519 crore Chenani-Nashri tunnel was expected to be completed by May 20, 2016 but it was delayed due to various reasons. The toll-rates for LMV will be Rs 55 for one side and Rs 85 for a two-way journey. For mini buses, it will stand at Rs 90 and Rs 135 respectively. The bigger vehicles, like buses and trucks, will have to pay Rs 190 for one side and Rs 285 for a two-way journey.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd