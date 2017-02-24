VIDEO: How Kerala Police arrested the prime accused in actor molestation case

Pulsar Sunil, the prime accused in the kidnapping and molestation of a popular Kerala actress Pulsar Sunil, the prime accused in the kidnapping and molestation of a popular Kerala actress

On Thursday, Sunil Kumar aka ‘Pulsar’ Suni, the prime accused in the abduction and harassment case of a Kerala actress, was arrested from the premises of a local court in Ernakulam. The manner in which Sunil, who was ready to surrender, was taken into custody by the police has raised eyebrows. It is being reported that Suni had arrived at the court when it was in lunch recess.

Videos show a group of police officials whisking Suni immediately when he came to surrender and then dragging him down the stairs towards the police vehicle. In the video, Suni could be seen falling down while being dragged down the flight of stairs. But the police continued to drag him and shoved him forcefully into the police van. The police then waited for the rest of the officials to bring another accused into the van before driving away in a matter of minutes.

After his arrest was recorded at a nearby police station, Suni was taken to the police club in Aluva for further questioning. The state police had been on the lookout for Suni ever since the actress registered the complaint. The cops came close to nabbing him from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, but he got away.

Pulsar Suni and his accomplice V P Vijeesh were taken into police custody six days after an actress in Kerala was abducted and assaulted in a moving car. Speculation continue to make rounds that the attack on Malayalam actress took place at the behest of some influential insiders.

