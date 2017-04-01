VIDEO: Hospital vandalised after death of RSS leader, medical negligence alleged

Screengrab from a video showing protesters vandalising a hospital in Indore (Courtesy: ANI) Screengrab from a video showing protesters vandalising a hospital in Indore (Courtesy: ANI)

A video has emerged of a group of people vandalising a hospital in Indore, Madhya Pradesh after the death of a patient due to alleged medical negligence. The deceased patient is reportedly an RSS leader by the name of Himmat Rathore, news agency ANI reported.

The video, put out by ANI, showed angry protesters breaking glass panes, destroying chairs and overturning stretchers at the Gokul Das Hospital. A couple of police officials are also seen trying to stop the protesters.

#WATCH Indore(Madhya Pradesh): Gokul Das Hospital vandalized after an RSS leader Himmat Rathore died, protesters allege medical negligence pic.twitter.com/uoTfFwHRwm — ANI (@ANI_news) April 1, 2017

The incident comes on the back of doctors in hospitals in Maharashtra being beaten up by angry relatives of patients. The doctors subsequently went on a strike and the case was heard in the Bombay High Court. The High Court, while ordering the doctors to resume work, told the state government to ensure protection to them at hospitals.

