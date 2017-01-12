Video his personal opinion, no need for disciplinary action: CRPF IG

A screenshot of the video. A screenshot of the video.

While the BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav had to face disciplinary proceedings for speaking his mind, the CRPF has no plans to take disciplinary action against constable Jeet Singh, who shared the plight of para military personnel in a video message to PM Narendra Modi.

The self-recorded video was shot about two months ago but it surfaced on Wednesday and went viral, even as the country continued to debate the concerns of the BSF personnel, underscored by Tej Bahadur.

The CRPF, however, has clarified it will not take any action against Singh, currently posted on attachment from the CRPF’s 87th battalion, at the Internal Security Academy at Mount Abu. “He is a fine young boy…is not insubordinate or incompetent. Besides, he has not abused his seniors or said anything unsavoury. So what is the need for action,” IG (ISA) Bhupat Singh Chauhan told The Indian Express.

“He has only spoken his mind about what he thinks are the problems faced by the force. It is his personal opinion,” Chauhan said. Singh joined the force only in 2012 and so probably did not know he was not authorised to express his grievances on social media, Chauhan said.

“I spoke to him this morning, asked him son, why did you do this? He said he had cousins, relatives in the Army who get way better perks. I told him these demands have been made officially too and are pending with the government and that he should not have spoken out on social media,” the IG said.

Chauhan said the jawan should have used official channels of communication if he had some concerns. “These problems are not new, neither have they been voiced for the first time. Everyone knows what the army gets and what the CRPF gets. The pension has been stopped since 2004…its been placed before the pay commission also. So its nothing out of ordinary what he has said,” he added.

