Video: Heavily drunk policeman falling to ground in Madhya Pradesh, suspended

A video of a policeman from Madhya Pradesh in an inebriated state has gone viral on social media. The heavily drunk uniformed cop can be seen moving to and fro outside Collectorate Treasury office in Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh. The policeman eventually falls to the ground in a 24-second long video posted by ANI on Twitter.

#WATCH Policeman seen in inebriated condition outside Collectorate Treasury office in Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh. Policeman was suspended after the incident. pic.twitter.com/g6Xfc9fYkC — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2018

A spectator who captured the whole act in his mobile camera can be heard saying — “Kyu karte ho aisa?” — “Why do you do this to yourself?” Another spectator can be seen reaching out to the cop after he falls on the ground. The policeman was later suspended.

