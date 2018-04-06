Presents Latest News
  • Video: Heavily drunk policeman falling to ground in Madhya Pradesh, suspended

Video: Heavily drunk policeman falling to ground in Madhya Pradesh, suspended

A heavily drunk uniformed cop can be seen moving to and fro outside Collectorate Treasury office in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 6, 2018 9:14:23 pm
madhya pradesh drunk cop, madhya pradesh inebriated policeman, inebriated policeman video, mp news The policeman eventually falls to the ground in a 24-second long video posted by ANI. (Source- Twitter)

A video of a policeman from Madhya Pradesh in an inebriated state has gone viral on social media. The heavily drunk uniformed cop can be seen moving to and fro outside Collectorate Treasury office in Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh. The policeman eventually falls to the ground in a 24-second long video posted by ANI on Twitter.

A spectator who captured the whole act in his mobile camera can be heard saying — “Kyu karte ho aisa?” — “Why do you do this to yourself?” Another spectator can be seen reaching out to the cop after he falls on the ground. The policeman was later suspended.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Apr 06: Latest News