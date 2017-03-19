Video goes viral: AAP demands action against Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari for ‘insulting’ teacher

Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari

The AAP has hit out at Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari after a video, purportedly showing the leader ‘insulting’ a woman teacher for asking him to sing at a function on March 10, went viral. When asked about the incident, Tiwari said the issue was resolved immediately and that the media has distorted facts. “The teacher broke protocol… She apologised and the issue was settled. I don’t understand why it is being hyped like this,” he said. When asked what was wrong with her request, Tiwari said, “Did she commit suicide? Did she file an FIR with police? Then why are you dragging the issue?”

In the video, Tiwari is seen taking offence after being requested to sing by the teacher at the function to launch a CCTV project. He asks her if she knows how to talk to an MP and tells her to “get off” the stage. He also directs officials to take action against her.

The teacher, meanwhile, came to the BJP office to meet Tiwari on Saturday. She said, “The issue was resolved but some elements are picking it up and using selective footage… My personal life is being affected… I do not want this kind of attention.”

Demanding action against Tiwari, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia tweeted, “BJP-supported education organisations, teachers’ councils and contractors of patriotism are silent on insult meted out to this teacher. Why?” In another tweet, he said, “Bhakto, see your Delhi chief is insulting a female teacher. Where is RSS and Sanskaar.”

Karyakarta sammelan postponed

Tiwari Saturday said due to unavoidable political circumstances — the oath-taking ceremony of the new UP government — the ‘booth karyakarta sammelan’ scheduled for March 19 has been postponed to March 25.

