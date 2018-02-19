VIDEO: Family of three struck from behind by speeding mini truck in Gujarat

A few locals were seen rushing to the victims’ aid. (Source: ANI/Screen grab) A few locals were seen rushing to the victims’ aid. (Source: ANI/Screen grab)

A family of three had a narrow escape when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit from behind by a speeding mini truck in Banaskantha, Gujarat. The hit-and-run accident was captured by a CCTV camera on February 14 on a deserted stretch in Banaskantha.

The accident victims, including a toddler and a woman, were knocked off their motorcycle when they were crossing the road. CCTV footage accessed by news agency ANI showed the truck speeding away while the victims laid injured on the road. A few locals were seen rushing to the victims’ aid.

#WATCH: Family of three on a motorcycle had a narrow escape after getting hit by a speeding car in Banaskantha, Gujarat. (14.2.2018) pic.twitter.com/OWrGxPFauX — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2018

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd