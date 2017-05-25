WATCH: Devendra Fadnavis’s helicopter crash lands seconds after take off

At the site of the crash in Latur. (Express) At the site of the crash in Latur. (Express)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis escaped unhurt in the chopper crash on Thursday but a video of the crash that surfaced on the internet showed the chief minister had a very narrow escape. In the video, the chopper is seen taking off but manages to stay in the air for only a few seconds. A flash of light is seen in the sky and the chopper goes down amid a cloud of dust.

#WATCH: Dramatic visuals of crash-landing of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s chopper in Latur, CM and team escaped unhurt. pic.twitter.com/xTikKyvkhg — ANI (@ANI_news) May 25, 2017

The chief minister was accompanied by six other members in the team and two crew members. “As the chopper had not attained much height, major accident was averted,” one of the team members said. Fadnavis was accompanied by Pravin Parrdeshi, principal secretary, Forests, Maharashtra Government. The CM also released a video assuring of the safety of his team.

“Fortunately, I have the blessings of more than 11 crore people of Maharashtra so I have escaped without any injuries,” the chief minister said. He also said that his vitals have been checked and that he is stable.

“After take-off, pilot found variable wind pattern. Pilot decided to land back. During landing, the helicopter got entangled in wires. The helicopter has sustained susbtantial damage. All 06 persons are safe and escaped unhurt. Spoke to commander of the flight as well as Hon’ble CM. Both informed well being of all occupants,” a senior official of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

