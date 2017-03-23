Video-conference unit set up in SC to aid undertrials

Justice Dipak Misra and Justice Ranjan Gogoi at the inauguration of the video-conferencing facility. (Source: Express Photo) Justice Dipak Misra and Justice Ranjan Gogoi at the inauguration of the video-conferencing facility. (Source: Express Photo)

Seeking to facilitate legal aid and counselling for undertrials lodged in various jails in the country, a video-conferencing facility was opened in the Supreme Court on Wednesday to enable lawyers’ frequent interaction with them.

The facility, first-of-its-kind in the apex court, was inaugurated by Justice Dipak Misra, executive chairman of National Legal Services Authority, and Justice Ranjan Gogoi, who heads the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee.

The video-conferencing facility aims at redressing grievances of undertrials and convicts, who have been assigned legal aid counsel by the Legal Services Committee, but they cannot interact with their lawyers to discuss about the manner in which their cases are to progress before the top court.

This facility will now give them a chance to communicate with the legal aid lawyers and mutually decide their grounds of defence during the criminal proceedings, besides assisting them in knowing the status of their cases.

