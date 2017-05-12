Video alleges irregularities, graft by MES in Command Hospital

A grab of the video clip in question. Express A grab of the video clip in question. Express

RAISING ALLEGATIONS of irregularities and corruption, a video clip of repair work being carried out on a building of Command Hospital, Western Command, Chandimandir, has gone viral on the social media. The two-part video was put on YouTube with a running commentary on the allegedly shoddy repair work being done and levelling allegations of improprieties against four officials of the Military Engineering Service (MES). These officials are responsible for the award of various repair works and contracts as well as their supervision in the Command Hospital.

The professionally edited video with voice-over alleges that every year the Ministry of Defence sanctions crores of rupees for the repair of Command Hospital but questions if that money is actually being spent the way it should be. The video names and shows photographs of the four MES officials and accuses them of being hand in glove with some contractors in order to cut corners in the civil works being carried out in the Command Hospital.

The video then goes on to show the state of disrepair of some buildings and mentions two sanctioned repair works, namely CA number 241617 and CA number 541617. In one part of the video which appears to have been shot surreptitiously, the repair work on one of the buildings is shown being done by a few workers. The voice-over alleges that the repair in the Command Hospital’s ‘surgical div’ was being carried out with plaster of paris (POP) to cut cost and do a cosmetic repair.

A reference has also been made in the video to a letter written by the Chandimandir branch of the MES Builders Association of India to the Chief Engineer, Chandigarh Zone, in May 2016 warning that CBI cases could be expected on MES officials due to corruption. The letter states that repeated payments are being made for the same work by the executive staff of the MES and that “a major share of this payment goes into the pocket of staff/department concerned”.

When contacted, K P Singh, Garrison Engineer (GE), Command Hospital, said that he was aware of the video which was in circulation. He asserted that the information being spread through the video was false and that no irregularities were taking place. “This is a concocted video, neither is this our work nor are those our workers,” he said, adding that a complaint had been lodged with the police over the video and that the military authorities were also probing it.

The video has come at a time when there have been a spate of arrests of MES officials by the CBI while taking bribe. Several such arrests have taken place in Chandimandir, Ferozepur and Dehradun in the recent past. The most recent arrests were in Ferozepur in April this year in which two officials of the office of Commander Works Engineer were nabbed red-handed while taking bribe. Another arrest of an MES official took place in Chandimandir in November last year when an Assistant Garrison Engineer was nabbed by CBI while taking a bribe of Rs 25,000.

