VIDEO: 3 Army personnel fall from chopper during security drill

Three Army personnel were injured during a security drill at the Army’s parade ground in New Delhi. On Tuesday, while the three were slithering down from an advanced light helicopter, the rope attached to the chopper appeared to have snapped midway. PTI reported that all exercises requiring security forces to slither down to the drop zone have been suspended by the Army.

“Material failure” appears to be the reason behind the incident, involving AHL Dhruv, sources told PTI

An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the accident. A video of the entire incident has gone viral on social media.

ALH Dhruv is an indigenously developed helicopter manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

