Vidarbha statehood leader Dhote no more

Jambuwantrao Dhote

Firebrand Vidarbha statehood leader Jambuwantrao Dhote passed away today at Yavatmal at 4 in the morning after a heart attack. He was 82. Around 1 am, Dhote complained of chest pain and reached Vasantrao Naik Government Medical College about half a km away from his residence. There, he told the doctors that he had suffered a heart attack and requested for immediate treatment. Then, around 4 am, he went to the toilet, declining doctor’s request to relieve himself in the pan, and collapsed, breathing his last.

Dhote, a leader of the Forward Block, had a stellar political career. He launched himself spectacularly in electoral politics by defeating late Jawaharlal Darda in Yavatmal Municipal Council. After starting with Forward Block, he had moved through various parties like Indira Congress, Shiv Sena, Vidarbha Janata Congress and back to Forward Block.

Though a supporter of “samyukta Maharashtra” in his early political career, Dhote had turned a staunch Vidarbha statehood supporter and had vowed to dedicate his life to the cause. Though quintessentially a political activist, Dhote also tried his hand at acting on stage and film-making, producing a film called ‘Jaago’. He had also run a newspaper called ‘Balidan’ for some time.

Known for creating political controversies, he had caused a storm a few years ago when he openly supported the Naxal movement. But his mainstay was Vidarbha statehood movement which was triggered by the refusal of the state government led by then CM Vasantrao Naik to open an agricultural university in Vidarbha.

A three-time MLA and one-time MP, Dhote was one of the few Indira loyalists during Emergency days. Later during his political activism for Vidarbha statehood, he commanded unprecedented and till date unsurpassed public support with lakhs attending his rallies across the region. But with Congress party not inclined favourably to the statehood demand, he switched loyalties to Shiv Sena under Balasaheb Thackeray after the latter promised him that he would do everything for the region.

He later also quit Shiv Sena citing disillusionment with the party. But by the late 90s, Dhote had lost most of his firepower although he kept the statehood issue alive at various forums.