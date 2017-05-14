Victor Force Commander meets Ummer Fayaz’s family: Army renames school after slain officer

Family members and relatives of the slain army officer Lt. Ummer Fayyaz mourn during his funeral at his native village Sudsona in Kulgam district on Wednesday. (PTI Photo, File) Family members and relatives of the slain army officer Lt. Ummer Fayyaz mourn during his funeral at his native village Sudsona in Kulgam district on Wednesday. (PTI Photo, File)

The Army on Saturday handed over a cheque of Rs 75 lakh to the family of Lt Ummer Fayaz and named an Army school in Behibagh, where the family lives, after the soldier who was killed by militants on Wednesday. Victor Force Commander Major Gen B S Raju visited Lt Ummer’s family on the fourth day of mourning. The Army was assured the family of all assistance and promised them that perpetrators of the killing will be brought to justice.

An Army spokesperson said that they have decided to rename the Army Goodwill School Behibagh as ‘Shaheed Lt Ummer Fayaz Goodwill School’ to honour the slain soldier.

The Army spokesperson also said that the Deputy Commissioner presented a cheque of ex-gratia amount from the state government, and announced that government job would be provided to family members.

After meeting the family, Major General Raju said, “It is a very brave family. Even in this hour of sadness, there was hope. They showed hope for the future of their two daughters…. He is a hero because his battle started five years back, when he decided to join the NDA…. He has fought that battle successfully and his death will not go waste.”

He later told the media, “Whenever operations will take place, we will ensure no harm to the civilians. We do not want to disturb the peace. We want to ensure that our operations do not affect the civil population.”

Asked whether there was any advisory, like the one issued by the state police to its personnel asking them to refrain from visiting homes for some time, Major Gen Raju said, “There is no such advisory. But yes, we have said that anybody who is coming into the areas, he should inform the nearest Army camp so that we can provide security to him”.

The 22-year-old officer was abducted and killed by militants after he had gone to attend a relative’s wedding in Shopian district of Kashmir.

(With inputs from PTI)

