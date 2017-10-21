Victims’ rights not raised in debates: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Information minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (File) Information minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (File)

Any debate on human rights highlights only the rights of terrorists and perpetrators and not the victims’, Union Minister for Law and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad told the Commonwealth Law Ministers’ Conference in Bahamas.

Participating in the discussion on counter terrorism, Prasad, who led the Indian delegation, said India had long been a victim of the most vicious terrorism unleashed from across the border. He added that India condemned terrorism in all its forms and there could be no justification for it.

An official statement said the minister underlined the need for cooperation to address concerns of cyber security, data privacy and money laundering and to prevent misuse of cyberspace for terror and hatred. Prasad flagged the point that non-state actors thrived and flourished at the behest of state actors who promoted terrorism and urged the Commonwealth community to work together with India to combat terror.

