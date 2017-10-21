Victims’ rights not raised in debates: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Ravi Shankar Prasad said that India condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and there could be no justification for it. (File photo) Ravi Shankar Prasad said that India condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and there could be no justification for it. (File photo)

Debates on human rights highlights only the rights of terrorists and perpetrators and not the victims, Union minister for Law and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad told the Commonwealth Law Minister’s Conference which concluded in Bahamas on Friday.

Participating in the discussion on counter terrorism, Prasad who led the Indian delegation said India had long been a victim of the most vicious terrorism unleashed from across the border. He added that India condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and there could be no justification for it.

An official statement said the minister underlined the need for cooperation to address concerns of cyber security, data privacy and money laundering and to prevent misuse of cyberspace for terror and hatred.

Prasad flagged the point that the non-state actors thrived and flourished at the behest of state actors who promoted terrorism and urged the Commonwealth community to work together with India to develop global mechanisms to combat terror. Following India’s intervention, the participants decided to call up on social media platforms to take suo-motu measures to ensure that these platforms does not get misused by terrorists, it said.

The Minister also highlighted India’s achievements in using technology to ensure access to justice at the conference whose theme was “role of technology in strengthening the rule of law”.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App