Victimisation, nepotism in GTA, says GNLF

Fresh dissent against the current Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), headed by Gorkha Janmukti Morcha chief Binay Tamang, came to light after the Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) alleged “victimisation” and “nepotism”. GNLF spokesperson Niraj Zimba on Wednesday said that a party delegation will meet state government officials and ministers after May 17 over the issue. Zimba also demanded a semi-autonomous council of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts until a political solution for Gorkhaland statehood demand is met. The body should be headed by a bureaucrat, he said.

“The present GTA has Binay Tamang as the administrator and he belongs to a political party which does not have any mandate. This is unfair to other political parties, as they were the ones who also worked for peace restoration, with the actual peace process started by the GNLF,” Zimba said. “It is their party (GJM) which was the principal architect of the recent disturbances here. We have evidence of how the GTA is being run and we will put it forward to the state government,” he added.

According to the Zimba, a GNLF central committee held a meeting on Monday and decided to demand the replacement of GTA with the Darjeeling Gorkha Hill Council (DGHC), its predecessor. It was the GNLF, led by the late Subhash Ghisingh, which first demanded Gorkhaland in Darjeeling in the 1980s. Violent agitations erupted in the Hills from 1986 to 1988, in which more than 1,200 people lost their lives. The then Left Front government along with the Centre formed the DGHC in 1988. The DGHC was administered from 1988 to 2005 for three successive terms by the GNLF with Subhash Ghisingh as the chairman. Later, the then government made Ghisingh the caretaker of DGHC.

The committee is also reportedly planning to call for the implementation of the Sixth Schedule, which provides for the creation of autonomous District Councils in certain tribal areas in the north east. It is a long-pending demand of the GNLF, which wants Darjeeling and adjoining areas to be brought under it.

