Victim was in jail on charges of rape: Cops

Twenty years ago, Munawwar Hassan — who was allegedly murdered by his associate on Saturday — had come to Delhi from Bajedi village in UP’s Muzaffarnagar as a small-time transporter. Over the years, police said he amassed property and assets worth over Rs 2 crore.

According to police, Hassan would buy disputed land — where one of the owners was not able to pay off the dues. His associate, Sahib Khan alias Bunty, helped him out in the business.

“Bunty started working for Hassan around four years ago. Hassan initially promised him a salary of Rs 6,000. But a few months later he stopped paying Bunty. Later, Bunty opened a medical store in Narela,” said Firoz Khan, Bunty’s elder brother.

DCP (north) Jatin Narwal said, “According to police, Hassan had at least 15 criminal cases registered against him. “Over a dozen cases such as land grabbing, attempt to murder, rape, house trespass, kidnapping, burglary, cheating and cases under the Arms Act were registered against Hassan. One rape case was registered against him in 2015. He was arrested on January 19 this year and sent to Tihar Jail following the court’s direction.”

“Over a dozen cases such as land grabbing, attempt to murder, rape, house trespass, kidnapping, burglary, cheating and cases under the Arms Act were registered against Hassan. One rape case was registered against him in 2015. He was arrested on January 19 this year and sent to Tihar Jail following the court’s direction.”

Sources said Hassan was previously arrested on February 16, 2009 by the Delhi Police Crime Branch under charges of attempt to murder in Delhi and Ghaziabad. Police had recovered a .315 bore country made pistol from his possession.

Police said Hassan had been associated with the BSP for the last five years and had contested the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections from Badli on a party ticket.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now