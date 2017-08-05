Vice-Presidential polls: PM Narendra Modi first one to cast vote

PM Narendra Modi casts vote for Vice-Presidential polls on Saturday. Twitter PM Narendra Modi casts vote for Vice-Presidential polls on Saturday. Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday cast his vote for the Vice President election at Parliament House. He was the first to cast his vote in the polls. National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate M. Venkaiah Naidu is pitted against Opposition parties’ nominee Gopal Krishna Gandhi. The voting for the coveted post has begun at the Parliament House complex and will last till 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, various Members of Parliament (MPs) have also cast their votes to elect country’s 15th Vice President. NDA candidate Naidu before casting his vote said that he is not competing against an individual or party but is solely focused on contesting for the post of the Vice-President of India. Speaking to the media before casting his vote, Naidu said, “Most of the political parties are supporting my candidature. Hopefully it’ll be fine.”

Ahead of the polls, Opposition candidate and former West Bengal governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi said that it’s a fight based on constitutional principles and nothing is personal. While talking to ANI, Gandhi said, “NDA’s candidate (Venkaiah Naidu) is an experienced person, there is only technically competition between us and nothing is personal. It is a fight based on constitutional principles, where I maintained complete civility and same has been done from other side too.”

The counting of votes will begin after polling and the results will be declared by 7 PM. The one who bags 50 per cent plus one vote of the total valid votes cast will win the poll. The term of incumbent Vice-President Hamid Ansari, who held the position for two consecutive terms, will come to an end on August 10.

