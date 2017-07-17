Vice-Presidential polls: BJP leaders, allies, congratulate Venkaiah Naidu on nomination

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI File Photo) Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI File Photo)

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu has been nominated by the ruling National Democratic Alliance as its Vice-Presidential candidate. BJP chief Amit Shah announced Naidu’s nomination during a presser in New Delhi. He said that the nomination was finalised during a parliamentary meeting of the BJP where senior party leaders, as well as PM Narendra Modi, were present.

Naidu is pitted against Gopal Krishna Gandhi, who was picked by the Opposition for the post. The vice-presidential elections are scheduled to be held on August 5. July 18 is the last date to file nomination papers.

Senior political leaders across the country, from the BJP and its allies, congratulated the minister for his nomination. PM Modi, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Smriti Irani and Dr Harsh Vardhan, state chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Dr Raman Singh, among others, congratulated Naidu on his nomination and wished him the best.

Congratulating Naidu, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said, “Want to congratulate Venkaiah ji on his candidature for the post of Vice President. He has not only played his role and fulfilled responsibilities as a political worker but also as a socio-political activist.”

“Venkaiah ji‘s contribution has been immense, will miss a good leader. Dignity of vice-president post will further enhance, I’m sure,” lauding Naidu’s contributions, Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal said, according to news agency ANI.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam also extended support to the NDA vice-presidential candidate, news agency ANI said.

Here are other top reactions:

A farmer’s son, @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu brings years of experience in public life and is admired across the political spectrum. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 17, 2017

Congratulations to @MVenkaiahNaidu Ji on being selected as #VicePresidential candidate of NDA. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) July 17, 2017

Organisational Skills and leadership qualities of Shri @MVenkaiahNaidu makes him a great choice as #VicePresidential candidate of the NDA.👍 pic.twitter.com/l7StvY0VXB — Dr. Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) July 17, 2017

Congratulations @MVenkaiahNaidu ji for your nomination as NDA VP candidate. 🙏🙏🙏 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) July 17, 2017

Congratulated the well deserving @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu, on being nominated as NDA's Vice Presidential candidate over a warm telephonic call. pic.twitter.com/oFhZQj9nLo — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) July 17, 2017

As an elder brother @MVenkaiahNaidu Ji, I have always looked up to you for guidance. I am very happy with your nomination. — ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 17, 2017

Heartiest congratulations @MVenkaiahNaidu ji for being nominated as NDA's #VicePresidential candidate. Best wishes! — Dr Raman Singh (@drramansingh) July 17, 2017

I am personally very happy about this. I have been lucky to have received Venkaiah ji's guidance since my Yuva Morcha days. http://t.co/0dNY01spJk — Shahnawaz Hussain (@ShahnawazBJP) July 17, 2017

Many Congratulations & warm wishes to Sri @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu on being chosen as the Vice Presidential candidate of NDA. — KTR (@KTRTRS) July 17, 2017

Naidu, currently Union Minister for Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation as well as the Information and Broadcasting, hails from Andhra Pradesh.

The 68-year-old was the chief of BJP in Andhra Pradesh from 1988 to 1993. He was elected as twice MLA to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly. From 1993 to 2000, he was the General Secretary of the party at a pan-India level. In 1999, he ascended to the the position of Union Rural Development Minister during Atal Bihari Vajpayee government and served as the party’s spokesperson from 1996 to 2000. He became a member of the Upper House, for the first time in April 1988, and then again in 2004, 2010 and 2016.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd