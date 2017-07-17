Vice-Presidential elections: Venkaiah Naidu, a farmer’s son, is a fitting candidate, says PM Modi

Venkaiah Naidu named NDA’s vice presidential candidate: Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Naidu. Venkaiah Naidu named NDA’s vice presidential candidate: Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Naidu.

Immediately after the announcement of Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu’s name as NDA’s vice presidential candidate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took to twitter to praise him. Modi said that he has known M Venkaiah Naidu for a long time and has always admired his hardwork. He also called him a fitting candidate for the upcoming vice presidential elections. “I know @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu for years. Have always admired his hardwork & tenacity. A fitting candidate for the office of Vice President,” tweeted PM Modi.

PM Modi added that Naidu, a farmer’s son is admired across the political spectrum. “A farmer’s son, @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu brings years of experience in public life and is admired across the political spectrum,” tweeted the prime minister

He also said that Naidu’s Parliamentary experience will help him to work efficiently. “The years of Parliamentary experience @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu has will help him discharge the important role of Rajya Sabha Chairperson,” Modi added.

I know @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu for years. Have always admired his hardwork & tenacity. A fitting candidate for the office of Vice President. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 17, 2017

A farmer’s son, @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu brings years of experience in public life and is admired across the political spectrum. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 17, 2017

The years of Parliamentary experience @MVenkaiahNaidu Garu has will help him discharge the important role of Rajya Sabha Chairperson. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 17, 2017

Party president Amit Shah on Monday evening, after the BJP Parliamentary board meeting, announced Naidu’s name for the forthcoming vice presidential elections. Shah said, “Venkaiah ji has a lot of experience, all NDA allies have welcomed this decision.” The BJP president also said that Naidu will file his nomination tomorrow at 11 am.

The opposition has chosen Gopalkrishna Gandhi as their vice presidential candidate.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd