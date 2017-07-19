Vice-Presidential elections: Contesting to unite, not oppose, says Gopalkrishna Gandhi

Gopalkrishna Gandhi, former Governor of West Bengal (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia) Gopalkrishna Gandhi, former Governor of West Bengal (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia)

Accompanied by a host of Opposition leaders, Gopalkrishna Gandhi filed his nomination papers for the vice presidential elections Tuesday. He said people’s faith in politics has “almost collapsed” and he would like to see a “revival of that faith”, and that he is contesting “not to oppose but to unite”.

Gandhi, grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, called himself a citizen candidate who has come forward to represent the citizenry. “I am not affiliated to any party. I am independent and free. My views are my own. There is a big chasm between the citizens and politics and on behalf of the citizens I want to… bridge that gulf,” he said.

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, CPM’s Sitaram Yechury, JD(U)’s Sharad Yadav, CPI’s D Raja, NCP’s Tariq Anwar and Praful Patel, National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah, DMK’s Kanimozhi and Trinamool Congress’s Derek O’ Brien were present when Gandhi filed his nomination.

With the electoral arithmetic not in his favour, Gandhi said the issue is not about winning or losing. “It is about becoming clean, becoming pure… and say from the heart and I am an ordinary citizen, but the people of which I am a part is not ordinary… don’t try to divide them,” he said.

“I believe that the people of India today need me and any other candidate for any other representative position not as an Opposition candidate or a person representing a party in power but as a person who is just expressing the inner feelings, the inner fears, the hopes and aspirations of the people. I am not here to oppose any individual, much less the senior gentleman who has been nominated by the NDA … I am not here to oppose any political party or any political formation… I am here with all humility to place before the electors — the Members of Parliament… the aspirations of the common citizens of India,” he said. “I am here not to oppose but to unite, and to unite the integrated, electoral intelligence of our Parliament and the decisive nature of today’s new politics,” he added.

Gandhi also spoke about new fissures appearing in society. “We are living in times of division. A whole force that is dividing our country is in action… ,” he said.

Asked about the Shiv Sena’s criticism for his backing of the mercy plea by Mumbai blast convict Yakub Memon — since executed — Gandhi said he believes the death penalty belongs to the medieval ages and argued that even Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar were against it. He said he had also written to the Pakistan President seeking mercy for Indian citizen Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Gandhi will write letters to all parliamentarians individually, along with his message in a CD. He will also, in a symbolic gesture, send postcards to each of them. One thousand postcards have already been procured for writing to the 780-odd MPs.

